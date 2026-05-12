How Keir Starmer could be replaced as UK prime minister after Labour suffers local election drubbing

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer is facing a battle for his job after his Labour Party suffered a calamitous set of results in local elections last week that if repeated at a general election would see it comprehensively ejected from power.

Despite winning a landslide election victory in July 2024, Labour's popularity has sunk and Starmer is getting much of the blame.

The reasons why are varied, including a series of policy missteps, a perceived lack of vision, a struggling British economy and questions over his judgment — especially his appointment of Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to Washington despite the envoy's ties to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

How to get on track

The next UK national election doesn't have to be held until 2029, but British politics allows parties to change leader midterm without the need for a general election.

Many within Labour think the only way to get the government back on track and to see off the threats from the right and the left is for Starmer to go — and as soon as possible.

"We have to change and we have to do it quickly," Labour lawmaker Catherine West said. "We have to lay out a timetable and we have to turn this ship around."

Changing leaders is easier said than done. Labour, unlike the main opposition Conservative Party, doesn't have a history of ousting its leaders. There are a number of ways in which Starmer could go, with some more straightforward than others.