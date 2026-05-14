What to know about contenders who could replace Keir Starmer as Britain's Labour leader

Wes Streeting

Wes Streeting, 43, is widely regarded as one of the government's best communicators and has led on one of its key pledges, improving the creaky National Health Service.

That mission was personal. The NHS saved his life when he had kidney cancer, and Streeting said he would repay the debt by saving the health service.

Streeting, who was elected a lawmaker in 2015, was long considered to have his eye on the top job but had strongly denied he was plotting to replace Starmer.

He charted his rise from his roots in London's working-class East End, where he grew up in public housing, in his memoir, "One Boy, Two Bills and a Fry Up: A Memoir of Growing Up and Getting On."

The title refers to two grandfathers both named Bill: The one on his mother's side was associated with gangsters and served prison time for armed robbery; he credits the one on his father's side with leading him on the path to Cambridge University.

Streeting got into politics at a young age, leading the Cambridge student union and becoming president of the National Union of Students. He later worked for Stonewall, the LGBT group, and has spoken of his struggle coming out as gay and reconciling his sexuality with his Anglican faith.

Angela Rayner

Former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner has long set herself apart as a different kind of politician with a compelling personal story. She was brought up in social housing and left school at 16 as a teen mother.

Rayner, 46, was active in trade unions before she was elected a lawmaker in 2015 and is on the left of the party. She soon rose to Labour's senior ranks when the party was in opposition and was elected deputy leader in 2020.

Rayner enjoys significant support within the party, but she was forced to resign from the government last year after admitting she did not pay enough tax on a house purchase. She announced Thursday that she had cleared up the issue with tax authorities in what appeared to be a precursor to a possible leadership challenge.

After the fallout over the Epstein files' revelations on Mandelson, Rayner led a lawmakers' revolt to force the government to cede control to Parliament's Intelligence and Security Committee to decide which documents should be released into the public domain.