UAE condemns 'terrorist' attack on Indian-flagged vessel near Oman coast; calls it 'dangerous escalation'

The UAE has condemned the strike on an Indian-flagged vessel near the coast of Oman, describing it as a “terrorist attack” and a “dangerous escalation” that endangers the security and stability of key international shipping routes.

The commercial vessel, which was sailing from Somalia, came under attack on Wednesday, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

All 14 crew members were rescued by Omani authorities, but it was not immediately known who carried out the strike, it said.

"The UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on Indian-flagged ship off the coast of Oman," the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement issued on Thursday.

"This attack constitutes a grave threat to the security of international navigation and represents a dangerous escalation aimed at undermining the stability of critical waterways."

The incident took place amid the fragile situation in the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway close to the coast of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world's energy supplies pass.