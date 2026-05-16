'New chapter': Abducted, jailed in US, Nicolas Maduro fades from Venezuelan life

CARACAS: Nicolas Maduro's face used to be ubiquitous in Venezuela, from television broadcasts and street murals to construction signs and even toys. But just months after his capture in a stunning raid by US special forces, the interim government is gradually erasing Maduro's visage from public life.

Maduro was taken into custody along with his wife Cilia Flores in a January 3 lightning raid in Caracas and flown to New York to face drug trafficking charges. And despite an initial backlash among Venezuelans, fervor for the former leader of the leftist political movement known as Chavismo has died down.

As much can be seen in the slogan chosen by interim president Delcy Rodriguez's government to mark her first 100 days in office: "The beginning of a new chapter."

Under heavy pressure from Washington, and even the threat of more US military intervention if she does cooperate, Rodriguez has focused on pushing through hydrocarbon and mining reforms that are favorable to US interests, as well as granting amnesty to political prisoners and releasing them.

Maduro's ties to the Venezuelan government are also weakening, as Rodriguez has dismissed several of the ministers he had appointed.

"We have seen how the figure of former president Nicolas Maduro has been gradually retired from public spaces," said Eduardo Valero Castro, a political science professor at the Central University of Venezuela.

He added that there is "a new intentionality in Venezuelan politics in line with the alliance schemes that exist on the geopolitical level between Venezuela and the United States."