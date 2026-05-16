Trump's description of Taiwan as a 'good negotiating chip' with China raises anxieties

Recent comments by US President Donald Trump that arms sales to Taiwan are a "very good negotiating chip" in the United States' dealings with China are heightening anxieties on the island democracy that Beijing claims as its own.

Trump made the comment in a Fox News interview that aired right after the US President wrapped up a high-stakes visit to China on Friday.

China sees Taiwan as a breakaway province, to be retaken by force if necessary. The US, like all countries that have formal ties with Beijing, doesn't recognize Taiwan as a country but has been the island's strongest backer and arms supplier.

Trump is now suggesting that is open to negotiation.

Asked if he would approve a $14 billion arms package to Taiwan that has been held up for months, Trump said that's up to China.

"I'm holding that in abeyance and it depends on China," he said. "It's a very good negotiating chip for us, frankly. It's a lot of weapons."

The US is bound by its own laws to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and sees all threats to the island as a matter of grave concern.

By conditioning US arms sales to Taiwan on his negotiations with China, Trump may play into one the island's "nightmare scenarios," said William Yang, a Northeast Asia senior analyst for International Crisis Group: that Taiwan, instead of being at the negotiating table, is on the menu.

Although Trump didn't say specifically what he would want from China in return for denying Taiwan the weapons, he has been pressing Beijing to buy more American goods and to help put pressure on Iran.

Trump and the US Congress already approved in December a separate $11 billion arms sales package to Taiwan. Beijing reacted furiously by staging live fire drills around the island.