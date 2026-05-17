Drone strikes UAE nuclear plant as US and Iran signal they are prepared to resume war

DUBAI: A drone strike sparked a fire on the edge of the United Arab Emirates' sole nuclear power plant on Sunday in what authorities said was an "unprovoked terrorist attack." No one was blamed, but it highlighted the risk of renewed war as the United States and Iran signaled they were ready to fight again.

There were no reported injuries or radiological release. The UAE, which has hosted air defenses and personnel from Israel, recently accused Iran of launching drone and missile attacks. Tensions have risen over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital energy waterway gripped by Iran, which is under a U.S. naval blockade.

"For Iran, the Clock is Ticking, and they better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them," U.S. President Donald Trump posted on social media shortly after a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, which sparked the war by attacking Iran with the U.S. on Feb. 28.

Trump has repeatedly set deadlines for Tehran and then backed off before they expire.

Iranian forces are "fully prepared to confront any new potential attack," Brig. Gen. Reza Talaei-Nik, an Iranian Defense Ministry spokesperson, told state media. State television has shown news anchors holding rifles.

The Iran ceasefire remains tenuous, with diplomatic efforts for a more durable peace having faltered. And fighting has heated up between Israel and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militant group in Lebanon despite a nominal ceasefire there.