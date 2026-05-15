Iran seeks 'greater' Indian role in West Asia peace push, flags rising Hormuz tensions

NEW DELHI: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday said India can play a “greater role” in restoring peace in West Asia, stressing that there is no military solution to the ongoing regional crisis and reiterating Tehran’s preference for a negotiated settlement amid escalating tensions over the Strait of Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear programme.

Addressing a press conference here, Araghchi said Iran “has no trust” in the United States and warned that negotiations remain stalled due to what he described as inconsistent messaging from Washington.

“Iran has every reason not to trust the US while Americans have every reason to trust us,” he said, adding that “contradictory messages” have created uncertainty over the real intent of US engagement. He also said discussions with Washington were “suffering from trust.”

Araghchi, however, left the door open for continued diplomacy, saying that “we will welcome any constructive role by India” in facilitating dialogue on the West Asia crisis.

He said there can be no resolution outside a negotiated framework and reiterated that Iran has never sought nuclear weapons.

The Iranian foreign minister also said mediation efforts involving Pakistan had “not failed yet” but were facing difficulties.

According to him, Iran is attempting to preserve the ceasefire reached last month after hostilities involving the United States and Israel, while remaining prepared for a possible resumption of conflict if diplomacy collapses.