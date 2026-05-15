EAM Jaishankar holds talks with Iran Foreign Minister Araghchi on sidelines of BRICS

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Friday held wide-ranging talks focusing on the West Asia crisis and its impact on energy supplies and maritime stability.

The Iranian foreign minister is on a three-day visit to New Delhi to attend a BRICS conclave.

"Had a detailed conversation with FM Abbas Araghchi of Iran this morning in Delhi," Jaishankar said on social media.

"Discussed the situation in West Asia and its implications. Also exchanged views on bilateral issues of mutual interest," he said.

The external affairs minister also appreciated Araghchi's participation at the BRICS foreign ministerial meeting.

Highlighting the engagement, the official handle of the Iranian Embassy in India took to X to share the diplomatic milestone, "H E Dr Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India."

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting, called for countries to unite against American bullying, arguing that such practices must be consigned to the "dustbin of history."