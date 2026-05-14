Iran demands BRICS condemn US, Israel over West Asia conflict as UAE rift clouds consensus

NEW DELHI: Deep divisions over the West Asia conflict surfaced at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urging member states to condemn the United States and Israel over what he described as “unlawful aggression” against Tehran, even as negotiators struggled to build consensus on a joint statement at the close of the summit on Friday.

The tensions highlighted the diplomatic balancing act facing India, this year’s BRICS chair, as it attempts to navigate sharp disagreements between fellow members Iran and the UAE.

“Iran calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel,” Araghchi said, while urging the bloc to prevent the “politicisation of international institutions” and take “concrete action” against “warmongering.”

The Iranian minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of escalating regional hostilities following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks on US-linked targets across the Gulf.

The disagreements within BRICS over the conflict could complicate efforts to issue a final communiqué. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi meanwhile said there were “problems and communications” linked to the UAE’s participation in the grouping.