Iran demands BRICS condemn US, Israel over West Asia conflict as UAE rift clouds consensus

NEW DELHI: Deep divisions over the West Asia conflict surfaced at the BRICS foreign ministers’ meeting, with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi urging member states to condemn the United States and Israel over what he described as “unlawful aggression” against Tehran, even as negotiators struggled to build consensus on a joint statement at the close of the summit on Friday.
The tensions highlighted the diplomatic balancing act facing India, this year’s BRICS chair, as it attempts to navigate sharp disagreements between fellow members Iran and the UAE.
“Iran calls upon BRICS member states and all responsible members of the international community to explicitly condemn violations of international law by the United States and Israel,” Araghchi said, while urging the bloc to prevent the “politicisation of international institutions” and take “concrete action” against “warmongering.”
The Iranian minister’s remarks come against the backdrop of escalating regional hostilities following US and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, which triggered retaliatory Iranian missile and drone attacks on US-linked targets across the Gulf.
The disagreements within BRICS over the conflict could complicate efforts to issue a final communiqué. Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi meanwhile said there were “problems and communications” linked to the UAE’s participation in the grouping.
Araghchi sharply escalated tensions by directly accusing the UAE of supporting military operations against Iran.
“In fact, I must say that the UAE was directly involved in the act of aggression against Iran. When the war of aggression began against Iran, they refused to even condemn it,” he said during the meeting.
He alleged that Abu Dhabi had provided “military bases, airspace, land and facilities” to the United States and Israel and accused the UAE of offering intelligence support for strikes on Iranian territory. “The UAE provided all kinds of intelligence facilities to the Israelis and Americans to attack Iranian people,” Araghchi said.
Referring to attacks during the conflict, he claimed an elementary school in Minab had been struck on the first day of hostilities, killing more than 170 students. Despite the accusations, Araghchi sought to frame Iran’s response as limited in scope.
“Iran did not attack the UAE. We only targeted US military bases and installations in the UAE,” he said, adding that Tehran considered the Emiratis “brothers and friendly neighbours” despite their differences.
Araghchi warned against reliance on Washington and Israel for regional security. “If you want Israel to provide your security, this is the result. If you want America to provide your security, this is the result you are complaining about now,” he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who met visiting foreign ministers on the sidelines of the summit, said BRICS had emerged as “an important platform for advancing cooperation among emerging economies and giving voice to the aspirations of the Global South.”
“Under India’s Chairmanship this year, we will work together to strengthen multilateralism, promote sustainable development, enhance economic resilience and build a more inclusive world order,” Modi said.