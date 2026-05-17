Indian worker among four killed in one of biggest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia

An Indian citizen working in Russia was among the four people killed in a massive Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow and the surrounding region, the Indian embassy in Russia said on Sunday.

"One Indian worker has lost his life and three others have been injured in a drone attack in Moscow region earlier today," the embassy said in a statement.

Embassy officials have visited the site of the attack and met the injured workers in the hospital, the statement added.

Russian air defences shot down 556 drones across more than a dozen regions overnight, including 81 headed for Moscow, Russia’s defence ministry and state agency Tass reported. Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said air defence systems intercepted at least 74 drones near the capital.

A woman was killed after a drone struck her home in Khimki, northwest of Moscow, while two men died in the village of Pogorelki, around 10 km north of the capital, Moscow region Governor Andrei Vorobyev said. Another man was killed after a drone hit a lorry in Russia’s Belgorod region bordering Ukraine.

Vorobyev said infrastructure facilities and several residential high-rises were damaged in the strikes. In Moscow, at least 12 people were wounded, mostly near the entrance to the city’s oil refinery. Sobyanin said the refinery’s “technology” had not been damaged.