Iran Speaker Ghalibaf says world at cusp of new order, future belongs to Global South

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Sunday said the world was witnessing an accelerated global transformation, declaring that the international arena is "at the cusp of a new order".

Citing Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of historic global transformations, Ghalibaf stated that Iran's ongoing resistance has accelerated this geopolitical shift, adding that "the future belongs to the Global South."

In a post on X, he emphasised that Iran's recent "70-day resistance" against US and Israeli military and economic pressures has acted as a primary catalyst, shortening the timeline for this global paradigm shift.

"The world stands at the cusp of a new order. As President Xi said 'The transformation unseen in a century is accelerating across the globe,' and I emphasise that the Iranian nation's 70-day resistance has accelerated this transformation. The future belongs to the Global South," Ghalibaf posted.

Ghalibaf's strategic invoking of President Xi is not a coincidence. It arrives at a highly volatile moment in global diplomacy, serving as a direct response to the broader geopolitical chess match playing out between Washington, Beijing, and Tehran.

Crucially, Ghalibaf's remarks directly follow a high-stakes summit in Beijing where President Xi hosted President Trump. While Trump and Xi haggled over massive trade deals, tariffs, and the flashpoint issue of Taiwan, Iran watched closely.

During the meeting, Xi said, "The whole world is watching our meeting. Currently, a transformation not seen in a century is accelerating across the globe and the international situation is fluid and turbulent."

"The world has come to a new crossroads. Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides trap and create a new paradigm of major country relations?" Xi added, while calling for greater stability and cooperation amid global uncertainty.

Xi, through his "Thucydides trap" remark, referred to the recent conflict in West Asia between the US and Iran.