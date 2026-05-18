One tests positive for hantavirus, Canadian national health agency confirms

VANCOUVER: Canada's national health agency on Sunday (May 17, 2026) confirmed that one of four Canadians who returned home from a cruise ship hit with a hantavirus outbreak has tested positive for the virus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada confirmed the positive test a day after the public health officer for the province of British Columbia said the person had received a “presumptive positive” but further testing would be conducted at the National Microbiology Lab in Winnipeg.

“One individual’s sample was confirmed positive for hantavirus,” the national agency said in a statement.

A second individual who was a travelling partner of the confirmed case was confirmed negative, the statement said. Both people, a couple in their 70s from the Yukon, are in a hospital in Victoria.

The four Canadian cruise passengers returned to British Columbia last Sunday (May 10, 2026). Besides the couple, there was a person in their 70s from Vancouver Island and a British Columbia person in their 50s who lives abroad. All are in isolation.