Under Trump pressure, EU eyes deal to end trade standoff

STRASBOURG: The EU hopes Tuesday to strike a deal towards implementing its nearly year-old trade pact with the United States -- with an increasingly impatient Donald Trump threatening steep new tariffs unless it is done by July 4.

The 27-nation bloc struck an accord with Washington last July setting levies on most European goods at 15 percent, but to the US president's frustration a final version of the text still needs nailing down on the EU side.

"A deal is a deal," the US mission to the EU posted on X Monday, saying the bloc "must live up" to the agreement sealed in Turnberry, Scotland, between Trump and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen.

Negotiators from the EU's parliament and capitals will meet Tuesday night in Strasbourg to push for a compromise that would allow the bloc to meet Trump's deadline and hopefully turn the page on more than a year of transatlantic trade battles.

Short of that, Trump has warned the EU should expect "much higher" tariffs -- and has already vowed to raise duties on European cars and trucks from 15 to 25 percent.

The tariff blitz unleashed by Trump before the Turnberry accord, including hefty levies on steel, aluminium and car parts, jolted the bloc into cultivating trade ties around the world.

But the EU cannot afford to neglect the 1.6-trillion-euro ($1.9-trillion) relationship with the United States, its largest trade partner.

Cyprus, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said its goal "remains, the swift implementation of the EU-US joint statement".

To reach a compromise with member states, parliament is under pressure to renege on several amendments it added to the text in March which the Americans consider unacceptable.

The head of parliament's trade committee, Bernd Lange, struck an optimistic note, saying the sides had "already made a lot of progress".

"I hope we can reach a compromise, including new propositions," Lange said.

But first, he needs to hammer out a common stance between the parliament's different factions, which looked set to keep haggling until the last moment.