Xi hosts Putin in Beijing days after Trump: What to know

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Beijing on Tuesday for a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, looking to deepen a strategic partnership stretching from Scandinavia to Southeast Asia.

Underpinning the two nuclear powers' relations is China's economic heft complemented by Russia's vast oil production, likely at the forefront of talks this week.

Here's what to know ahead of the meeting:

Firm friends, frequent visits

Putin is a regular visitor to China and has met Xi dozens of times, with the two leaders often calling to extend messages, condolences and congratulations -- including birthday wishes.

This week marks his 25th trip to China, Beijing's foreign ministry said Monday.

The Russian leader last visited China in September as Xi's guest of honour to a massive military parade.

Putin said this week he was "confident" he and Xi would "do everything possible to deepen the Russia-China partnership".

Beijing frames its relationship with Moscow as "ironclad" -- and after welcoming Trump with pomp and ceremony, Xi will be keen to show China-Russia ties remain strong as ever, experts said.

It is a "reminder to Washington that this is a solid relationship of 30 years-plus standing", said Natasha Kuhrt of King's College London.

That image is a priority for Putin, who calls Xi a "dear friend", added Zhao Long, from the Shanghai Institutes for International Studies.

"Moscow wants reassurance that Russia still occupies a privileged place in China's strategic calculus," he said.