Iran says US wants to 'start new war' after Trump threat

TEHRAN: Iran's chief negotiator said Wednesday the United States wanted to restart the Middle East war after President Donald Trump said he would attack again unless Tehran agreed a peace deal.

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, who warned of a "forceful response", was speaking after Iran's Revolutionary Guards said any renewed war would spread far beyond the Middle East.

"The enemy's movements, both overt and clandestine, show that despite economic and political pressure, it has not abandoned its military objectives and is seeking to start a new war," Ghalibaf said in an audio message carried by Iranian media.

Trump however left the door open to diplomacy on Wednesday, telling reporters the United States was in the "final stages" of negotiations with Iran.

"We'll either have a deal or we're going to do some things that are a little bit nasty. But hopefully that won't happen," he said.

"I'm in no hurry. I just, ideally, I'd like to see few people killed, as opposed to a lot," he added.

A ceasefire on April 8 brought a halt to the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, which has roiled the global economy, but with Washington and Tehran seemingly reluctant to resume the fighting, a war of words has taken its place.

Trump has repeatedly threatened Tehran with renewed military action, while Iranian officials have hit back with their own warnings.