EU countries urge sanctions on Israeli minister for activists' treatment

ROME: Italy, Ireland and Spain have called on the EU to sanction Israel's far-right national security minister, who posted a video showing detained activists from a Gaza-bound flotilla forced to their knees with hands bound.

A global outcry erupted after Israeli minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video Wednesday showing the heavy-handed treatment of foreign activists from the flotilla who were detained at sea by Israel and awaiting deportation at the southern port of Ashdod.

In the video, dozens of activists are seen forced to kneel with their foreheads to the ground and their hands tied.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called the treatment of the activists "unacceptable."

Tajani wrote on X Thursday that he had requested sanctions against the minister for "seizing the activists in international waters and subjecting them to harassment and humiliation, in violation of the most basic human rights".

His comment came a day after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called the activists' treatment "intolerable" and demanded an apology by Israel.