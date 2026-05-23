Pakistan Army chief Munir, Iran FM Araghchi hold talks in Tehran to end West Asia conflict

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir has held talks with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to end the West Asia conflict and establish lasting peace in the region, the Iranian government said on Saturday.

Munir flew to Tehran on Friday for a crucial visit to expedite efforts for a peace deal between the US and Iran, said the Pakistan Army, adding that the visit was "part of ongoing mediation efforts".

Munir was received in Tehran by Iran's Interior Minister, Eskandar Momeni.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi -- believed to be close to Munir -- was already in Tehran and engaging in talks with top Iranian officials when the field marshal arrived, according to the Army.

According to a statement posted in social media by Iran's government, Munir met Araghchi in Tehran to "discuss diplomatic efforts aimed at preventing further escalation and promoting peace, stability, and security in West Asia".

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that talks between the two leaders went late into the night.

This is the field marshal's second trip to Iran in just over a month.

Pakistan has emerged as a mediator in the ongoing conflict, which has triggered severe energy shortages and impacted economies across the world.