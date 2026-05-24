Trump says a deal with Iran and opening of Strait of Hormuz are 'largely negotiated'

There had been growing optimism among officials

Earlier on Saturday, a regional official with direct knowledge of the Pakistan-led mediation efforts said the U.S. and Iran were closing in on a deal to end the war.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door deliberations, cautioned that "last-minute disputes" could blow up the efforts. This is not the first time in recent weeks that a deal has been described as close.

The official said the deal would include an official declaration of the war's end, with two-month negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. The Strait of Hormuz would be reopened and the U.S. would end its blockade of Iran's ports.

Iran, meanwhile, had signaled "narrowing differences" in negotiations after Pakistani army chief Asim Munir held more talks in Tehran.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday welcomed Trump's efforts to advance peace in the Middle East. He said Pakistan would continue supporting peace efforts "with utmost sincerity" and "we hope to host the next round of talks very soon."

In a post on X, Sharif congratulated Trump on what he called his "extraordinary efforts to pursue peace" and described discussions among regional leaders as "very useful and productive."

Twelve weeks have passed since the U.S. and Israel attacked Iran on Feb. 28, killing top Iranian officials including its supreme leader and interrupting nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran for the second time in less than a year. Iran fired at Israel and at neighbors hosting U.S. forces, shaking Gulf nations that had considered themselves safe havens in a tough region.

A ceasefire has held since April 7. But Iran's decision to effectively close the Strait of Hormuz for ships carrying regional oil, natural gas and other critical supplies has been a focal point of global concern and economic pain.