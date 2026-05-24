Trump says a deal with Iran 'largely negotiated,' including opening of Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said on Saturday (May 23, 2026) a deal with Iran had been “largely negotiated,” with the proposal including opening the crucial Strait of Hormuz, though the agreement was “subject to finalisation.”

“An Agreement has been largely negotiated, subject to finalisation between the United States of America, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the various other Countries,” Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform, listing a number of West Asia powers along with Turkey and mediator Pakistan.

“In addition to many other elements of the Agreement, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened,” he said.

Among the West Asia countries whose leaders joined a call on Saturday (May 23, 2026) to discuss the deal were Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain, Mr. Trump said.

He added that he had a separate call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying it “likewise went very well.”

“Final aspects and details of the Deal are currently being discussed, and will be announced shortly,” Mr. Trump said.

His optimistic post came after Iranian officials said gaps remained between the parties, and that the dispute over its nuclear program would not be part of the initial talks. Tehran said it was finalising a 14-point framework for a deal.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei noted what he called “a trend towards rapprochement,” but said, “it does not necessarily mean that we and the United States will reach an agreement on the important issues.”

“Our intention was first to draft a memorandum of understanding, a kind of framework agreement composed of 14 clauses,” he said on State television.

Mr. Baghaei added that he hoped the details of a final agreement could be worked out “within a reasonable timeframe between 30 to 60 days” after the framework is finalised.