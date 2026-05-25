Key US-Iran negotiator Munir in China with PM Sharif: Pakistan TV

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad's key negotiator between the United States and Iran, army chief Asim Munir, is in Beijing alongside the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for talks with Chinese leaders, Pakistan television showed on Monday.

Munir was in Tehran on Friday and Saturday alongside Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi as part of ongoing mediation efforts to formally end the Iran war.

China has said it would work with Pakistan to "make positive contributions to the early restoration of peace and stability in the Middle East".

Sharif kicked off his four-day official visit to China in Hangzhou in eastern Zhejiang province on Saturday.

Pakistan has emerged as a central mediator between the United States and Iran, hosting historic face-to-face talks last month that failed to yield a lasting agreement.