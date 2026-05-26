Rubio says US ready to mediate as Moscow steps up Kyiv threats

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Tuesday Washington remained ready to mediate in the war between Russia and Ukraine, after Moscow threatened new strikes on Kyiv.

Russia's warning, including a call for foreign diplomats to flee the Ukrainian capital, marks a fresh escalation in the more than four-year war, with Moscow vowing "systematic" attacks on Kyiv, including on "decision-making centres".

Rubio's offer came after Russia battered Ukraine over the weekend, including firing its Oreshnik hypersonic missile, and following a phone call with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

"Every time you see these big strikes from one side or the other, it's a reminder of why this is a terrible war that's now gone on longer than the Second World War, and it needs to come to an end," Rubio told reporters during an official visit to India.

"The US stands ready and prepared to help do whatever we can to help facilitate the end of this war, and hopefully the opportunity will present itself at some point," Rubio said.

An overnight Russian strike killed a 45-year-old man in Odesa, regional official Sergii Krasylenko said on Telegram early Tuesday.

Russia's weekend barrage, involving dozens of drones and missiles killed four people and caused widespread damage across the Ukrainian capital.

Among the weapons Russia used was its Oreshnik hypersonic missile, which can travel 10 times the speed of sound and is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, according to Moscow.

The strikes followed Russian accusations that Ukraine hit a vocational school in the Russian-occupied Lugansk region, killing 21 people.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his military to retaliate.

"Under the current circumstances, the Russian Armed Forces are starting to launch systematic strikes against Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in Kyiv," Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The strikes will target both decision-making centres and command posts ... We are warning foreign citizens, including personnel of diplomatic missions and international organisations, to leave the city as soon as possible," it added.

Lavrov relayed the warning to Rubio in a phone call on Monday, urging him to evacuate US diplomats, Russia's foreign ministry said.

When asked, Rubio told reporters on Tuesday that Russia had "sent a notice to all the embassies", not just the US mission.