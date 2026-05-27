Hungarian lawmakers vote to stop Orban-initiated ICC exit

BUDAPEST: Hungarian lawmakers on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to cancel the European country's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court set in motion by former nationalist premier Viktor Orban last year.

Pro-EU conservative Prime Minister Peter Magyar, who won a landslide electoral victory in April, vowed he would reverse the year-long exit process before it takes effect on June 2.

The 199-member parliament voted 133 for, 37 against with five abstentions to formally repeal a law on exiting the ICC, just ahead of the deadline.

Magyar submitted the bill on Monday and rushed it through legislature in a fast-track procedure.

It is up to President Tamas Sulyok, an Orban-ally, to sign the legislation into law.

The ICC's legislative body hailed an "important decision" after the government announced last Friday it would discontinue the process of withdrawal.

Orban announced Hungary's withdrawal last year, decrying the tribunal as a "political court", while hosting his ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.