Opposition chaos may push Turkish President Erdogan towards snap election, say analysts

ISTANBUL: A court-ordered ouster of Turkey's main opposition leadership has left the party in chaos, exposing deep divisions that analysts say could benefit President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in any early elections.

Last weekend, scenes of unprecedented chaos unfolded when riot police stormed the Ankara headquarters of the Republican People's Party (CHP), Turkey's oldest political faction, firing tear gas as they threw out its elected leaders.

The intervention came days after the court dismissed leader Ozgur Ozel in a move that critics have denounced as the latest brazen attempt to remove Erdogan's political rivals ahead of elections, which are due by May 2028.

"The speed and intensity of these recent moves suggest that elections may come even earlier than anticipated... that the CHP remains a serious threat to Erdogan," Seren Selvin Korkmaz, co-founder of the Istanbul Political Research Institute, told AFP.

"The aim is not merely to divide the opposition, but to directly paralyse the party that still has the organisational capacity, electoral strength and political legitimacy to become an alternative to the government," she said.

The ruling overturned the 2023 primary that elected Ozel, and returned his defeated rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, a lacklustre and ineffectual figure, as leader causing a damaging internal "legitimacy crisis" within the party.

In that context, calling an early election could be a logical next move to capitalise on that weakness.

"From Erdogan's perspective, early elections could be advantageous if the CHP is forced to enter the process divided, legally constrained and internally exhausted," Seren Selvin Korkmaz explained.

Hamish Kinnear, principal analyst at Global Risk Insight, said the crisis inside the CHP could drag on for months or even years.

"The government will doubtless be considering early elections given the new fault line in the main opposition party," he told AFP.