What to know as Israeli forces' historic push inside Lebanon complicates an Iran deal

TEL AVIV: Israeli forces are making their deepest incursion inside Lebanon since they withdrew from the country over a quarter-century ago, despite a nominal US-brokered ceasefire and the first direct Israel-Lebanon talks in decades. That's a challenge in the emerging deal to extend the Iran war ceasefire as Tehran wants it to end fighting in Lebanon, too.

On Sunday, Israeli forces seized a symbolic fort in southern Lebanon that offers commanding views across Lebanon and into northern Israel. The last time Israeli forces seized it, they held it for 18 years.

Israel says it is targeting the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militant group, which has a strong political presence in southern Lebanon and has launched thousands of missiles and drones at Israeli soldiers there and in northern Israel.

Israel has warned Lebanese civilians across the south to evacuate or risk being in the line of fire. Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Saturday accused Israel of "implementing a policy of total destruction of cities and towns."

Over 3,300 people including dozens of children have been killed in Lebanon since the fighting began on March 2, two days after the Iran war started. About 1 million people have been displaced. At least 25 Israeli soldiers and a defense contractor have been killed in Lebanon or northern Israel, along with two civilians in northern Israel.

Here's what to know:

For nearly 1,000 years, a strategic military asset

Israeli forces seized Beaufort, also called Al-Shaqif, which was built as a Crusader castle around the 12th century and later was used by Saladin's Jerusalem army, Mamluks, Ottomans, the French mandate, the Palestinian Liberation Organization and the Israeli military until 2000.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday noted that Beaufort is "a symbol of a heroic battle for our fighters, but was also a symbol of deep division between us."

The military's return feels like Israel is going in circles, said Orna Mizrahi, a former deputy director in the government's National Security Council. "There's a feeling of, 'For what?'" she said.

The word "Beaufort" summons a sense of victory for the Israeli military that captured it in 1982, but also symbolizes the high price to defend the site before it was handed over in 2000, said Mizrahi, now a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies.