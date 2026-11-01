Iran's Foreign Minister Araghchi says success of Doha consultations depends on US response

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday said the success of the Doha consultations would depend on the United States' response, state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Speaking on the sidelines of a meeting of the Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, Araghchi said that the Iranian delegation’s visit to Qatar is focused on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and meeting with an American delegation is not on the cards.

He maintained that the consultations over a “two-day plan” on reopening Hormuz continue, but a result has not been reached yet.

According to IRNA, Araghchi also stressed Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei’s order to confront all the threats “with an immediate, effective, and unrestricted geographical response.”

Earlier today, Araghchi said talks with Qatari mediators are ongoing on a proposal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within two days if the United States implements Tehran's conditions, Al Jazeera reported.

Araghchi said discussions with the Qatari side had resulted in a reduction in the proposed implementation period for reopening the strategic waterway, from five days to two days.

"The Qatari side proposed shortening the implementation period of the Iranian proposal to five days. We have reached a proposal at this stage that reduces the implementation period to two days," Araghchi said, according to Al Jazeera.

Outlining Tehran's demands, the Iranian Foreign Minister said they included lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum, reducing US military forces in the region, restoring oil waivers and releasing frozen Iranian funds.

"Our conditions include lifting the sanctions imposed following the Islamabad memorandum and reducing US forces in the region. We demand the restoration of oil waivers and the release of all our frozen funds, including those held in Qatar," Araghchi said.