Israeli strikes in Gaza kill eight: Civil defence, hospitals

GAZA CITY: Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip killed eight people including a child on Sunday, according to emergency services and local hospitals.

Five people were killed in Khan Yunis and three in Gaza City, said a statement from the territory's civil defence service, which operates under the authority of the Islamist movement Hamas that runs Gaza.

Local hospitals said they had received the bodies as well as several people wounded.

"Occupation aircraft targeted several on-duty police officers" in Khan Yunis, Gaza's interior ministry said.

Contacted for comment, the Israeli army told AFP it had targeted a "terrorist" in southern Gaza and several others in the north.

The military was examining the results of the strikes, it added.

Israel's offensive in Gaza since the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas has left much of the territory in ruins and killed more than 74,500 people, according to Gaza's health ministry, whose figures are considered reliable by the United Nations.

A ceasefire took effect in October 2025 but more than 1,500 people have been killed in Gaza since that time.