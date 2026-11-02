Governor to city council, Indian-Americans in fray in US midterm elections

WASHINGTON: From governor to city council member, Indian American candidates are in the race for public office in the US midterm elections on Tuesday, seeking a slice of power for the 5.2 million-strong community.

Republican Vivek Ramaswamy, with an endorsement from US President Donald Trump, is running for Ohio governor and locked in a tight race with Democrat Amy Acton. If elected, Ramaswamy will be the third governor of Indian heritage after Bobby Jindal of Louisiana and Nikki Haley of South Carolina.

While a number of Indian-American candidates are in the fray for Tuesday’s mid-term elections, Dilip Singh Saund scripted history in 1956 by getting elected to the US House of Representatives. Amritsar-born Saund became the first Asian American and the first Sikh elected to Congress. He went on to serve three terms in the US House.

Maryland Lt Governor Aruna Miller, who was born in Hyderabad, is seeking re-election in the staunchly Democratic state, while Nithya Raman is in the race to become the mayor of Los Angeles, the second-largest city in the US.

Sitting members of the US Congress, Ro Khanna, Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Suhas Subramanyam -- all Democrats -- are expected to return to the House in the November 3 elections.

Khanna faces Republican Ritesh Tandon, an Indian American entrepreneur, in California’s 17th district. In Washington's 7th District, Jayapal faces Republican Nirav Sheth, a Gujarat-born former US Marine.