Indian American voters warming up to Democrats: New survey

WASHINGTON: Indian-American voters are leaning towards Democratic candidates, with 62 per cent expected to vote for them in the midterm elections, reflecting growing disillusionment with US President Donald Trump, a new survey said on Monday.

According to the Indian American Attitudes Survey (IAAS), conducted by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in partnership with YouGov, Democrats lead Republican candidates by 43 points ahead of the midterm elections.

“Sixty-two per cent of citizens plan to vote Democratic in House races, versus 19 per cent Republican. In Senate races, Democrats lead 63 to 21 per cent,” the survey found.

The survey was conducted online among 1,000 Indian American adults between October 7 and 27, with an overall margin of error of 3.87 per cent.

“Results from a new survey conducted ahead of the midterm elections reveal a backlash against Trump and the Republican Party accompanied by a rebound in support for the Democratic Party,” authors Sumitra Badrinathan, Devesh Kapur, Annabel Miller, Andy Robaina, and Milan Vaishnav wrote in an article published on Monday.