Hong Kong to sentence pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on November 5

HONG KONG: A Hong Kong court will sentence pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong on Thursday, according to the judiciary's website, in a second national security trial that could see him jailed for life.

Wong, who is already serving a nearly five-year jail term for subversion and was due for release in early 2027, pleaded guilty to the collusion charges in September.

The 30-year-old former student leader is one of the most recognisable faces of the Chinese city's now-quashed democracy movement.

He was charged last year under a national security law imposed on Hong Kong by Beijing, in a move condemned by rights groups.

The Hong Kong judiciary website showed on Tuesday that a sentencing hearing was scheduled for November 5.

Wong sprang to prominence during widespread protests more than a decade ago, and was later involved in the huge pro-democracy rallies in 2019 that triggered the imposition of the national security law.