US midterm polls: Election day arrives after surge in early voting, with observers keeping close watch

WASHINGTON: The final day of voting in this year's midterm elections arrived Tuesday against a backdrop of uncertainty after a year in which President Donald Trump has tried to interfere in how states run their elections and sown doubts about the outcome should Republicans lose.

Millions of Americans already have cast their ballots, with early voting turnout on pace to eclipse that of the last midterm elections. In contrast to the president's continued rhetoric about election cheating, voting so far has unfolded with relatively few problems.

Trump has spent months trying to use the power of the presidency to put his thumb on the scale of this year's elections, which will determine whether his party keeps control of Congress.

His Justice and Homeland Security departments have been involved in a massive hunt for voters who are not US citizens, at one point engaging in a made-for-the-cameras predawn operation that led to more than two dozen arrests in California. The Department of Justice was planning its largest-ever effort to monitor Election Day polling places, countered by an even larger effort among Democrats and allied groups, and at the president's urging had sued to block certification of Alaska's results if the outcome of the Senate race favored Democrats.

At the same time, Trump's constant false claims about widespread voter fraud led election officials and Democratic groups across the country to plan for the possibility of immigration agents at voting sites or federal officers seizing voting machines. His administration has insisted that no armed federal officials would be guarding the polls on Election Day.