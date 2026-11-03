'We hit it last night very nicely': Trump confirms strikes on Iran as Pezeshkian urges against return to war

TEHRAN: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday confirmed launching strikes on Iran as President Masoud Pezeshkian warned no one would benefit from a return to war.

It came as US voters prepared to cast their ballots in midterm elections that threaten Trump's grip on power.

Iran's chief negotiator in talks with the US, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said the Islamic republic was "ready for battle with its finger on the trigger", while deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi said Iran retained the right to "legitimate self-defence" after the strikes.

But Pezeshkian said his government was still trying to resolve the crisis "through dialogue", adding that "no one will benefit from this war" if it reignited, and emphasising that the country's supreme leader had recently granted the government new powers to negotiate issues that were previously "off-limits".

Trump confirmed the strikes on Iran in an interview with Fox News, after the Wall Street Journal, CNN, The New York Times and other outlets had reported strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz.

"They built an anti-aircraft facility... As soon as it was completed, we hit it last night very nicely," Trump said on the Fox & Friends show, adding that it was a "minor attack".

'Iran wants a settlement'

The US and Israel launched their war with Iran with a massive wave of strikes in late February. The conflict has been stalemated for months.

Asked if Israel was involved in the latest reported strikes, an Israeli military spokesperson told AFP, "No".

The Qeshm attack came just hours after Trump signalled a deal with Iran "could happen", as US voters prepared to cast their ballots in midterms dominated by public dissatisfaction with the war and the inflation it has brought.

"Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible," Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.