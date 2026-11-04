Brazil’s Senate approves Lula’s main bet to strengthen fight against criminal gangs

SAO PAULO: Brazil’s Senate approved on Tuesday legislation that strengthens the government's power to fight criminal gangs, in another win for reelected President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who has touted the changes as key to tackle one of his nation's biggest problems.

The constitutional amendment, which will be sanctioned later this week, creates a public security ministry, changes the coordination of Brazil's security agencies, and allocates more resources to fight Sao Paulo-based First Command of the Capital, or PCC, and Rio de Janeiro's Red Command, or CV.

In June, the U.S. State Department designated both groups as foreign terrorist organizations, a move that Lula interpreted as interference and an attempt by U.S. President Donald Trump to shore up support for Lula's election rival, Sen. Flávio Bolsonaro, son of former President Jair Bolsonaro.

The amendment, which was approved by Brazil’s lower house in March, passed in two rounds of voting with no opposition. Bolsonaro, whose term expires at the end of January, voted remotely.