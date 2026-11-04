Democrats win US House in growing midterms wave against Trump

WASHINGTON: Democrats won the House and were within reach of taking over the Senate in a rapidly building midterms wave Tuesday projected to sweep Republicans aside and deliver a stinging repudiation of Donald Trump's bruising presidency.

CNN and CNBC projected a Democratic House majority, giving the opposition the power to block Trump's legislative agenda and launch sweeping investigations of his administration during the final two years of his presidency.

The elections were a nationwide verdict on Trump's turbulent second term, with discontent over living costs, tariffs and the US war against Iran -- which has driven fuel prices sharply higher -- weighing on Republicans as his approval ratings languish near record lows.

In one of the night's biggest shocks, Democratic pediatrician Annie Andrews defeated Darline Graham in South Carolina, according to media projections.

Graham was supported by Trump and had been appointed to replace her brother, longtime Republican senator Lindsey Graham, after his death in July. Democrats had not won a Senate election in the deeply conservative southern state since 1998.

The victory followed another Republican Senate loss in North Carolina, where popular former governor Roy Cooper defeated a candidate handpicked by Trump.

Democrats also held crucial Senate seats in Georgia, where rising party star Jon Ossoff won reelection, and New Hampshire, where Chris Pappas became the first openly gay man elected to the chamber.

Republicans entered election day with a 53-47 Senate majority, leaving Democrats needing four net gains to take control. With two Republican seats already flipped, the battle for the upper chamber remained unresolved.