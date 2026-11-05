Trump weighs Hegseth's exit as Iran war fallout deepens after midterm losses

US President Donald Trump has discussed with close advisers whether Pete Hegseth should continue as Secretary of War following the ruling party's setbacks in the midterm elections, according to a CBS News report.

Trump raised the possibility of a change in leadership at the Pentagon during phone conversations and consultations with advisers, the report said, citing several people familiar with the discussions. However, no final decision has been taken on Hegseth's future.

The deliberations come amid growing scrutiny of the administration's handling of the war in Iran and its political fallout. Senior military officials, including US Central Command chief Admiral Brad Cooper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, could also face increased scrutiny over their roles in advising the administration on the conflict, sources told CBS News.

Vice President JD Vance has directly linked the war to the ruling party's electoral setback. In a post on X, Vance said, "The reason we lost is the war."