'Largely true': Trump acknowledges Iran war impacted midterm polls, but says it was something he had to do

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday acknowledged that the Iran war was the key factor in his party's sweeping midterm election losses, after Vice President JD Vance urged Republicans to be "honest" about the unpopular conflict's impact.

Asked if he agreed with Vance's remark that the Iran was "the reason we lost," Trump, speaking to reporters at his White House ballroom construction site, said: "I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short term."

"But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again. Because long term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," he added.

Vice President JD Vance, often eyed as Trump's likely successor at the White House, blamed the president's war in Iran for Republicans' midterm wipeout.

The president had no public events on his schedule originally, but called reporters together at the last minute. He also briefly took questions, insisting, “If I were on the ballot I would have won.”

He spoke at length about his new White House ballroom, delivering his first public remarks since the midterm election rout of his Republican Party from the construction site.

"It's going to be not only one of the biggest, but it'll be the most beautiful ballroom I think anywhere in the world," Trump told reporters -- without initially talking about the midterms in which Democrats swept Congress.

Meanwhile, Trump ruled out firing Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth despite suffering bruising midterm election losses that the US president has blamed on the war against Iran.

"No, I think he's doing a very good job," Trump said when asked if he was considering replacing Hegseth, a staunch proponent of military action against the Islamic republic.