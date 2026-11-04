Trump defied political consequences for years, but 2026 US midterms may have changed that

WASHINGTON: For more than a decade, Donald Trump defied the rules of politics that applied to everyone else.

No more.

Tuesday's elections were a categorical repudiation of a Republican president who has spent the first half of his second term governing without regard to consequences, imposing unilateral tariffs that undermined the economy and starting a war that spiked fuel prices and angered Americans who did not approve of US involvement in the kind of Middle East conflict he had promised to avoid. On top of that, he earned billions in outside investments and focused on Washington renovations that showed little empathy for those struggling financially.

Having survived scandal, impeachments and a criminal conviction, Trump approached the midterms as yet another hurdle he could clear with the sheer force of his personality, insisting the economy was fine and the war in Iran was needed to avoid nuclear war.

This time, he couldn't make the sale and voters forcefully rejected him.

In the Senate, Democrats will soon represent long-time Republican bastions such as South Carolina, Texas and Kansas.

A Black woman will hold the governorship of Georgia, a state that was both the heart of the Confederacy and the soul of the Civil Rights Movement. A Latina will become governor of Texas, where Trump's strict immigration enforcement has rocked communities from the Rio Grande Valley to Houston.

For Democrats who have learned to temper their expectations after painful losses, the magnitude of Tuesday's results was hard to comprehend.

As votes were still being counted, Keisha Lance Bottoms in Georgia and Gina Hinojosa in Texas posted dominant victories in governor's races where even the rosiest outlooks found them narrowly winning. James Talarico similarly dispatched Republican Ken Paxton with relative ease to become the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Texas since 1988.