Numbers that tell the story of the Democrats' US midterm blowout

WASHINGTON: Democrats stormed back to power in Congress and governors' mansions across America in Tuesday's midterm elections, a stunning repudiation of US President Donald Trump and the Republicans' political agenda.

These are the numbers that tell the tale of a historic night.

Record turnout

Total turnout numbers were not in yet, but Americans cast more than 61.7 million votes even before election day, according to the University of Florida's Election Lab.

That figure, a runaway record for early voting in US midterms, undoubtedly boosted Democrats, who traditionally cast their ballots early more often than Republican voters.

The numbers showed large turnout among African Americans, young people and other groups that typically support Democratic candidates, National Public Radio reported.

The surge contributed to a wave election, with Democrats running the table on key races and seizing control of both chambers of Congress.

Record fundraising

Total spending for the 2026 midterms soared to a record $11.9 billion, substantially higher than the $8.9 billion racked up in 2022, according to OpenSecrets, a non-partisan authority on spending in US politics.

Campaign fundraising and ad buys jumped in the 2026 races, driven by the outside spending of so-called political action committees.

Such outside spending, led by Trump's mega-billionaire ally Elon Musk, favored Republicans by some $360 million.

But Democratic candidates proved adept at raising their own funds.

House and Senate candidates spent an unprecedented $3.7 billion from their campaign warchests, with Democrats outspending Republicans by $800 million, according to OpenSecrets.

In Texas, Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico broke records by bringing in a staggering $145 million, several times the $22 million raised by his Republican rival Ken Paxton who was forced to rely on outside groups to fund his campaign.