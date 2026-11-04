All hat, no cattle: Trump’s political gamble comes home to roost

NEW DELHI: As is his wont, Donald Trump made the midterm elections a test of his political influence. He campaigned for Republican candidates, handpicked favourites, issued endorsements and urged voters to rally behind his agenda. But the results have turned the tables.

Democrats have won both chambers of Congress, made significant gains in gubernatorial races and broken through Republican strongholds. The outcome is a major setback for the GOP and raises important questions about the limits of Donald Trump's influence over the wider electorate. The Democratic advance is significant for its geographical spread. Republican margins in rural Middle America have narrowed, while some of the gains Trump made among Latino voters in 2024 have been reversed. This suggests that the coalition that delivered his presidential victory has not translated into equally strong support for Republican candidates in the midterms.

Economic concerns, including tariffs, rising fuel costs and the consequences of the war with Iran, appear to have provided Democrats with opportunities to challenge the administration's record.

For Trump, perhaps the most uncomfortable aspect of the results is the performance of candidates he personally backed. His endorsements and interventions in Republican primaries were intended to strengthen the party's position. Instead, several preferred candidates lost, while others struggled in contests that Republicans had expected to be more manageable. The experience raises a fundamental question: Does Trump's endorsement still broaden a candidate's appeal, or is its influence increasingly limited to the Republican primary electorate?

The Senate results offer some valuable lessons. In Texas, James Talarico defeated Trump-backed Ken Paxton in a major Democratic breakthrough in a state long dominated by Republicans. Josh Turek won in Iowa, Sherrod Brown returned to the Senate from Ohio, and Adam Hamilton secured victory in Kansas. Roy Cooper's win in North Carolina further strengthened the Democratic position. South Carolina delivered perhaps the biggest surprise. Annie Andrews defeated Lindsey Graham to capture a Senate seat Republicans had held since 1964. Trump's decision to support Graham over more experienced Republican contenders proved unsuccessful. The result highlights the limits of presidential influence in candidate selection.

Georgia is another example. Trump's backing helped Mike Collins secure the Republican nomination, but he subsequently lost to Jon Ossoff. Democrats also won the gubernatorial contest through Keisha Lance Bottoms.

These outcomes suggest that internal party preferences and wider voter sentiment do not always move in the same direction. Republicans also failed to gain the expected electoral advantage from redistricting in Florida, where Democrats won several seats despite boundaries being redrawn to favour the GOP. The result illustrates that electoral calculations, however carefully designed, cannot fully account for changing voter behaviour.

Trump's response added another dimension to the results. He took to Truth Social to argue that he had not been on the ballot and would have won by a landslide had he contested the election. Yet he had spent weeks encouraging supporters to treat Republican candidates as representatives of his political agenda.

It would, however, be an oversimplification to attribute the entire Republican reversal to Trump. Candidate selection, local issues, economic dissatisfaction and the performance of individual Democratic challengers were all factors. Nor does a midterm result necessarily establish a lasting shift in voting patterns. Democrats must now demonstrate that their electoral gains can translate into effective governance and a credible policy agenda.

The immediate political consequences are nevertheless substantial. Control of both chambers gives Democrats greater scope to scrutinise the administration, challenge its legislative priorities and exercise congressional oversight during the final two years of Trump's presidency. The re-election of Governors JB Pritzker and Josh Shapiro has also strengthened their national profiles and added to the party's future leadership possibilities.

For Republicans, the challenge is to reassess whether continued dependence on Trump's political brand can sustain a broad national coalition. For Democrats, the test is whether they can convert opposition into results. The voters have delivered their verdict, and the political chickens have come home to roost.