2026 Midterms: Democrats win the US House, Senate as voters deliver a strong rebuke to Trump, Republicans

The Democrats secured control of both chambers of the US Congress on Tuesday, dealing a significant setback to Republicans and strengthening the opposition to President Donald Trump’s administration in Washington.

The Democratic blue wave will give the opposition power to block legislation, launch broad investigations into Trump's administration and thwart his judicial and senior government appointments.

The 2026 midterm elections exposed widespread voter dissatisfaction over rising prices, the war in Iran and concerns about corruption in government.

Democrats scored sweeping victories across the country, flipping states that had backed Republicans for decades and which President Trump had won by double-digit margins just two years earlier.

That includes James Talarico's stunning Senate victory in Texas, where no Democrat had won statewide office in more than 30 years, and Annie Andrews' upset victory over Sen. Darline Graham in South Carolina.

Trump had thrown his full weight behind both losing candidates.

In Michigan, progressive Abdul El-Sayed — one of a crop of left-wing candidates who prevailed in Democratic primaries — topped Republican Mike Rogers. Even Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a battle-tested survivor of difficult elections, lost to Democrat Troy Jackson.

The results marked a fundamental unraveling of the coalition that returned Trump to the White House two years ago, with young people and Latinos moving away from Republicans, according to The AP Voter Poll.

Only about one-third of Hispanic voters said they backed the Republican in their local US House races. It was all a major blow to Trump, who spent nearly every day of the last month holding rallies to energize his supporters but was unable to stop a wipeout.