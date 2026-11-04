'Rebuke against hate': Historic leadership firsts for minorities across US in 2026 midterm vote

LOS ANGELES: The US midterm vote ushered in a wave of historic leadership firsts across the country on Tuesday, electoral milestones on a night that saw voters issue a sharp rejection of US President Donald Trump's second term.

The first Black female governor, the first openly gay male senator, the first Muslim senator and the first female Native American governor all won groundbreaking elections in the vote that racked up resounding gains for Democrats.

Bill Shiebler -- chief strategy officer at the non-profit State Voices, a network of advocates for civic engagement and equity -- told AFP the night was "a huge rebuke against hate and division."

"We're witnessing an electorate that increasingly sees itself in its leaders, and the leaders who come out of communities they now represent," Shiebler said.

In Michigan, leftist Abdul El-Sayed became the first Muslim elected to the US Senate. The former medical administrator drew huge campaign crowds but faced a surge of anti-Muslim rhetoric from his detractors in the bruising race.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations advocacy group praised El-Sayed for persevering despite "endless Islamophobic attacks."

"Our communities worked hard to make sure our voices were heard and that we are properly represented in the Senate," the organization said.

"This is what is possible when we show up and vote together."