Texas turns blue: Hinojosa, Talarico lead Democrats in ending decades of GOP dominance

AUSTIN: Democrats finally got their wish in Texas.

Shut out of power for decades, Democrats on Tuesday romped up and down the ballot in Republicans' most populous stronghold, flipping a US Senate seat and retaking the governor's mansion in a history-making election that ushered in an overnight resurgence for a party that has spent much of the last 30 years fighting for scraps.

The stunning victories showed how voters, frustrated over high prices and concerned about government corruption, soundly rejected US President Donald Trump's party and handed Democrats a decisive foothold in a fast-changing state of nearly 32 million residents that is one of the world's 10 largest economies.

The dominant showing included winning back counties along the border with Mexico — where Republicans had been making inroads with Hispanic voters — and flipping congressional seats even though Republicans gerrymandered the map to give them an upper hand.

"This win is for every Texan who has ever wondered if anyone is ever listening," Democrat James Talarico said after handily winning his Senate race over Republican Ken Paxton, the state's scandal-plagued attorney general. "I heard you. We heard you. And tonight, the world hears you," Talarico said.

Texas Democrats hadn't won a statewide campaign since 1994 and now have breakout stars in Talarico and Gina Hinojosa, who ousted Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in a victory that will make her Texas' first Latina governor. They also won the powerful offices of lieutenant governor and attorney general, widening the validation for Democrats' long deferred dream that demographic changes in the state would be followed by a shift in political power.

On a national level, the loss will set off alarms for Republicans, who depend on winning Texas in presidential election years to maintain a path to the White House. In Florida, outgoing Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis took stock of the damage.

"Texas has been the most significant Republican state this century. A Democrat sweep of statewide races — and possible capture of the Legislature — takes away one of the anchors of the modern GOP," DeSantis posted on social media. "A huge loss."