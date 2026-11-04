Will lame duck President Trump cause a flap after the US midterms drubbing?

Donald Trump struck a surprisingly conciliatory tone after the Democratic sweep of the US midterm elections rendered him a lame-duck president. How long that will last is anyone's guess.

From renewed military action against Iran to vetoing Democratic legislation, the volatile 80-year-old could still use his remaining powers to cause major disruption in his last two years in office.

"Every time Trump has been backed into a corner, he has shouted more and come out fighting," Peter Loge, director of George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs, told AFP.

Vetoes

Trump congratulated the Democrats on Tuesday and said he would be ready to work with them. He may have to, especially if Republicans turn on him over a defeat many of them blame on the Iran war.

But at the same time Trump repeatedly boasted of his executive power to veto any Democratic legislation that crosses his desk in the Oval Office. He even posted a picture of a red baseball cap with the word "VETO."

Trump's administration has reportedly drawn up a plan to use executive orders to push through his hardline immigration policies, much as he did in his first 100 days of his second term.

The twice-impeached Trump, the first convicted criminal ever to be elected president, has said he is also ready to fight back against Democratic-led investigations.