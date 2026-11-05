‘You are either with us or against us’: US sanctions India-based couple over alleged Iran oil links

The United States has imposed sanctions on an India-based couple and several companies linked to them for their alleged role in helping Iran evade oil trade restrictions, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning that those supporting Tehran were “either with us or against us”.
The US Department of the Treasury announced the measures on Wednesday (local time), accusing the couple of providing fraudulent maritime registrations and certifications to vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, including ships operating on behalf of Iran’s military and its proxies.
The department identified the individuals as India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. It alleged that they operated a network providing false flags and maritime certifications to sanctioned vessels, allowing them to continue transporting Iranian oil and circumvent international restrictions.
“As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us. We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air,” Bessent said in a post on X.
According to the Treasury, Sharma and Shahid established fraudulent maritime registries and classification societies through websites that purported to offer services on behalf of countries that had not authorised them.
Their activities allegedly date back to at least 2014, when they attempted to impersonate the maritime flagging authority of the Caribbean nation of Dominica. The department said the network subsequently provided registration services to vessels transporting Iranian petroleum.
Several India-based companies associated with the couple have also been designated. These include Oceaniek Technologies India, Aryavart Ship Management Private Limited, Precept Trends Private Limited, Polynesia Maritime Private Limited, Alexarya Finserv Private Limited, Alexarya Media and Entertainment Private Limited, Viharaboating Private Limited and Aryavart Maritime and Educational Trust.
The sanctions have been imposed under Executive Order 13902, which targets key sectors of the Iranian economy, including petroleum, petrochemicals and aviation.
In a separate action, the US sanctioned Türkiye-based Fugo Ground Services Inc for allegedly providing ground-handling and other services to several US-designated Iranian airlines. These include Iran Air Tour, Saha Airlines, Sepehran Airlines, Varesh Airlines, Taban Airlines and Ata Airlines Company.
The Treasury said the company continued servicing the carriers despite repeated US warnings about the sanctions risks associated with supporting Iran’s aviation sector.
The department also issued an alert to the maritime industry, cautioning businesses against dealing with vessels operating under potentially fraudulent flags. It warned that false registrations could allow ships involved in illicit activities to evade international regulations governing crew safety and environmental protection.
Operation Economic Outcast, announced by Bessent on August 24, 2026, aims to disrupt Iran’s economic lifelines by targeting networks involved in oil smuggling, sanctions evasion and the movement of funds.
Under the latest measures, the property and financial interests of designated individuals and entities falling under US jurisdiction will be blocked. Transactions involving them will generally be prohibited unless specifically authorised or exempted under US law. The Treasury warned that violations could attract civil or criminal penalties for both US and foreign persons.
(With inputs from ANI)