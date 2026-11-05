‘You are either with us or against us’: US sanctions India-based couple over alleged Iran oil links

The United States has imposed sanctions on an India-based couple and several companies linked to them for their alleged role in helping Iran evade oil trade restrictions, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warning that those supporting Tehran were “either with us or against us”.

The US Department of the Treasury announced the measures on Wednesday (local time), accusing the couple of providing fraudulent maritime registrations and certifications to vessels transporting Iranian petroleum, including ships operating on behalf of Iran’s military and its proxies.

The department identified the individuals as India-based Suniel Kumar Sharma and his spouse, Jaspreet Preeti Shahid. It alleged that they operated a network providing false flags and maritime certifications to sanctioned vessels, allowing them to continue transporting Iranian oil and circumvent international restrictions.

“As we have said many times, under Operation Economic Outcast, you are either with us or against us. We know where you are, and we will sanction those who continue supporting the Iranian regime, whether by land, sea, or air,” Bessent said in a post on X.