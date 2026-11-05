Zelensky awards US first lady Ukrainian civilian honour

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday awarded US First Lady Melania Trump a national honour for her role in brokering a partial ceasefire that allowed the evacuation of civilians from a Russian-occupied town.

"I hereby decree that the Order of Princess Olga, First Class, be awarded to Melania Trump, First Lady of the United States of America," a decree read on the Ukrainian presidential website.

The text acknowledged her "significant personal contribution to humanitarian support for Ukraine, and for active human rights and charitable work".

Last month Melania Trump, the wife of US President Donald Trump, announced a localised truce between Ukrainian and Russian forces to allow for residents of Oleshky on the southern front to leave, after suffering weeks of shortages of food and medicine.

The rare halt in fighting, which was respected by both sides, allowed roads to be demined and residents to depart for either Ukraine or Russia.

"This achievement marks an unprecedented diplomatic initiative by an American First Lady," Melania Trump's White House office said in a statement late Tuesday.