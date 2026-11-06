From Cooum to City Hall: Nithya Raman’s years in Chennai shaped her path to LA mayor’s office

The blueprint for Nithya Raman’s political philosophy was drawn not in Los Angeles but on the streets of Chennai, along the banks of the Cooum River, and in the suburb of Nanganallur, long before headlines began celebrating her historic victory as a democratic socialist set to lead America’s second-largest city.

India-born urban planner and progressive Democrat Raman made history, more than 8,000 miles from Chennai, by unseating incumbent Karen Bass in the November 3 Los Angeles mayoral election. Bass conceded on November 5. Securing 52 per cent of the vote, Raman is set to take office on December 14, 2026, as the first Indian-American and South Asian mayor in the city’s history.

Though born in Thrissur, Keralam, to a Tamil Brahmin family that emigrated to the United States when she was about six, Raman’s political awakening appears to belong to Chennai.

In 2010, with a degree from Harvard and a master’s in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), she did what few Ivy League graduates do: she moved back. Between 2010 and 2013, Chennai became her living laboratory.

She headed Transparent Chennai, a project under the Centre for Development Finance. It was no sterile think-tank. Raman and her team walked the city’s streets with GPS devices and notebooks, doing the unglamorous groundwork of grassroots governance.

Under her leadership, Transparent Chennai launched the Public Sanitation and Toilet Mapping Project.

Raman went into slum resettlement colonies and mapped public toilets by hand, exposing the gap between government claims and reality.

She also built data registries of Chennai’s informal waste pickers and recyclers, and lobbied the state government to recognise their trade and include them in municipal planning.