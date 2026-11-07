After Trump's midterm rout, Europe sees cracks in populist right. It may not stop France's Le Pen

PARIS: A decade ago, U.S. President Donald Trump's victory sent a populist shock wave across the West. Now, Europe is asking whether the midterm rout of his Republican Party will send one back.

European opponents of right-wing populism see the U.S. vote as the latest sign of its faltering advance. Since April, voters have ousted Hungary's Viktor Orbán, ended Aleksandar Vučić's long grip on Serbia and blocked the Bolsonaro family's return in Brazil.

"When cracks in power become more visible, this can trigger a cascade effect," said Péter Krekó, director of Budapest's Political Capital Institute.

Nowhere would such a cascade matter more than in France, where nationalist Marine Le Pen is the front-runner in a presidential election six months away that could put the European Union's only nuclear arsenal, and a U.N. Security Council veto, in far-right hands.

The populist right's recent defeats could rattle the woman vying to become France's first Madame la Présidente. But the anger punishing populists in power from Budapest to Belgrade could carry her to it — precisely because her National Rally party has never governed France.

Le Pen also faces a legal cliffhanger. France's highest court aims to rule on her appeal against an embezzlement conviction by early April, just weeks before the first round of voting; if it rules against her, she could campaign and face voters wearing an electronic tag.

"She could still be barred from running, and now Americans delivered this sort of rebuke to Trump's kind of populism," said Carmen Artaza, 31, a Paris resident educated in the United States. "That's bound to rattle her — unsettle her campaign."

But in France, "the far right still has the wind in its sails," said Sciences Po political scientist Gilles Ivaldi.