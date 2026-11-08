Buddhist monks protest proposed redevelopment of Sri Lanka's sacred city of Anuradhapura

COLOMBO: A group of Buddhist monks has launched a sit-in protest at Sri Lanka's sacred city of Anuradhapura, demanding the withdrawal of a government gazette outlining a redevelopment plan for the historic Buddhist site.

The monks are opposing the February 27, 2026, gazette issued by the National Physical Planning Department (NPPD).

The gazette updates the Anuradhapura Sacred Area Development Plan, originally introduced in 1984, and proposes expanding the sacred area from 28 to 38 square kilometres, alongside improvements to infrastructure, pilgrim facilities and archaeological conservation.

The protest, led by Ven.

Balangoda Kassapa Thera, began on Friday against the proposed Anuradhapura Sacred City Plan.

Tensions flared on Saturday when protesters clashed with police over building an elevated structure.

Consequently, the Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court ordered them to immediately vacate sacred areas and remove their temporary tents.

The court order explicitly banned any damage to protected archaeological monuments within the religious zone.

However, the protesting monks and laypeople defied the legal mandate, staying at the site overnight.

In October, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake also inspected the ongoing redevelopment work and directed officials to expedite the project while protecting the city's religious and historical significance.

Monks have raised concerns about a proposed security fence around the Ruwanweli Maha Seya stupa, restrictions on Buddhist religious activities, and allegations of new Hindu religious structures.

However, NPPD Director General Ruchira Vithana rejected the allegations, saying the plan proposed neither new religious structures nor restrictions on pilgrims visiting sacred sites.

The Anuradhapura Magistrate's Court ordered the protesters to vacate the sacred areas surrounding Ruwanweli Maha Seya and Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi and remove temporary structures, following a report submitted by police, according to the Daily Mirror newspaper.

Protest leader Balangoda Kassapa accused police of manhandling him and said that he will continue the agitation.

"We will not leave until the gazette is abolished," Kassapa said, adding that the monks would approach the court on Monday to seek the lifting of the order.

Kassapa had earlier led a protest demanding a presidential pardon for firebrand Buddhist monk Galagodaatte Gnanasara, jailed for contempt of court.

According to the Newsfirst media portal, a Colombo court had also issued an order restricting protesters from remaining at the Presidential Secretariat during that agitation.

Anuradhapura, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is among Sri Lanka's most important Buddhist pilgrimage centres.