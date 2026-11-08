Eisenkot warns of Israel crisis as he starts to form government to replace Netanyahu

JERUSALEM: Israel's former military chief Gadi Eisenkot started the tough task Sunday of forming a government, reaching out to Benjamin Netanyahu's allies as he warned the veteran prime minister had brought the country to a historic crisis.

Eisenkot, 66, a political novice who has vowed to bridge Israel's deep polarisation under Netanyahu, formally received a mandate from President Isaac Herzog, giving him 28 days to form a government despite his bloc lacking a clear majority.

"We are in a state of emergency, approaching a point of no return for the State of Israel," Eisenkot, who had traded his usual all black for a suit and tie, said at a ceremony at the presidential office.

"We must form a national emergency government. This will require creative and unconventional political steps."

Eisenkot, born to a family of working-class Moroccan immigrants, would be the first Sephardic prime minister -- a community mostly descended from Middle Eastern or North African Jews -- in a country long dominated by an Ashkenazi elite with ties to Europe.