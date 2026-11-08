Israel's president tasks Eisenkot with forming next government, cites 'new political reality' after US election

JERUSALEM: Israeli President Isaac Herzog gave opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot the first chance to form the next government on Sunday evening.

After the formal announcement, Eisenkot, who ran as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's main rival, now has to launch complicated negotiations with potential coalition partners. He has six weeks to form a government.

Isaac Herzog warned that the country faces uncertainties after elections in the United States. "The State of Israel needs a stable government," President Isaac Herzog said, pointing to the "new political reality" in the United States.

At the ceremony in Jerusalem, Eisenkot said he wanted a leadership that people can trust, that will act in the interests of the public and that represents all parts of society.

Gadi Eisenkot said he was open to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and one of his far-right allies joining but under him as the new leader.

"If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented," Eisenkot said, referring to Netanyahu's party and that of the far-right finance minister Bezalel Smotrich.

The Oct. 27 election gave neither Netanyahu's bloc nor Eisenkot a clear majority in parliament. Among the kingmakers, and most politically fraught potential allies are the Arab-led parties. They made historic gains in the election and have been a target of Netanyahu and his allies.

Eisenkot said Sunday that the conditions for parties joining his governing coalition are support for Israel as a Jewish and democratic state, for its declaration of independence, for military or national service, and recognizing the Hamas militant group as a terrorist organization.

While the announcement doesn't guarantee that Eisenkot will be the next prime minister, Herzog's decision is another blow to Netanyahu, who lost his parliamentary majority in the election.