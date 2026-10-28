Gadi Eisenkot: From Israel's top general to contender for top political office

TEL AVIV: After four decades in uniform, Gadi Eisenkot is seeking to translate his military credentials into political power, challenging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after an election that has left Israel's rival political blocs short of a clear parliamentary majority.

The 66-year-old leader of the Yashar party has emerged as a central figure in the effort to replace Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister.

Exit polls released after Tuesday's election projected neither camp securing the 61 seats needed for a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

Depending on the broadcaster, Netanyahu's right-wing bloc was projected to win 50-52 seats, while the opposition bloc was estimated to have 49-53. Arab-led parties were projected to win around 17-18 seats.

The figures were projections, not final results, with the official count still under way.

Turnout reached 77.7 per cent, the highest since 1999, according to election authorities.

Eisenkot described the exit polls as evidence of a loss of confidence in Netanyahu's leadership and said he would work to replace his government. But the former military chief faces a difficult task in assembling a coalition, particularly because he has ruled out including Arab parties in a government he leads.

Born in Tiberias to a family of Moroccan Jewish immigrants, Eisenkot grew up in Tiberias and Eilat. He enlisted in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) in 1978, joining the Golani Brigade, and served for 41 years before retiring.

He became the IDF's chief of general staff in February 2015 and held the position until January 2019. His military career included senior operational and command roles, including during periods of heightened tensions along Israel's borders.

Eisenkot entered national politics in 2022, joining Benny Gantz's National Unity alliance.

His political profile rose further after Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack on Israel, in which around 1,200 people were killed and hostages were taken into Gaza.